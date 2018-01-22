Google on Monday honoured Russian filmmaker Sergei Einstein with a doodle on his 120th birth anniversary. The “Father of the Montage” – a form of editing a fast-paced sequence of short shots – changed the field of cinema during the Soviet reign.

“Today, we celebrate his 120th birthday with a tribute to his pioneering technique,” Google said.

Like his father, Einstein took up engineering and architecture before developing an interest in films. He was also party of the Army during the Bolshevik Revolution.

Strike was the first full-length feature film he released in 1925. His other acclaimed works include Battleship Potemkin and The General Line. “His films were also revolutionary in another sense, as he often depicted the struggle of downtrodden workers against the ruling class,” Google said.