A user on Twitter complained last week that when she went to a telecom store to link her Aadhaar number to her SIM card, she found that there were nine other connections already linked to her unique ID. On Sunday, in a tweet replying to the user, the Unique Identification Authority of India, which oversees Aadhaar, told her that “at least” now she knows how many mobiles are linked to her number and asked her to complain against the mobile company to another regulator.

The biggest shock of my life!!!



Went to an Airtel store to get AADHAAR linked to the single mobile number i have been using since 2000.

Was told there are 9 connections already linked to my AADHAAR!

😲😲😲



What the hell is happening? @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia @UIDAI — P R D (@PRIYARD) January 16, 2018

At least the Aadhaar holder knows how many mobiles are linked to his/her Aadhaar number. In such cases one can complain against the mobile company to TRAI or TERM cell of DOT for fraudulently issuing SIM against their Aadhaar Number. 1/3 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 21, 2018

In earlier system, there was no way of knowing how many hundred of SIM cards were issued on the basis of identity documents submitted by a person without their knowledge. 3/3 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 21, 2018

The user, @PRIYARD, wrote that she had gone to an Airtel store to get her Aadhaar linked to the only phone number she has been using since 2000. The government has made Aadhaar-SIM linking mandatory with a March 31 deadline, but the fate of this order will depend on what the Supreme Court decides in the challenges to the Aadhaar project currently being argued in court.

In response, UIDAI’s account wrote that “at least the Aadhaar holder knows how many mobiles are linked to his/her Aadhaar number.” It asked the user to complain to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or the Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring cell of the Department of Telecom. It also added that “in the earlier system, there was no way of knowing how many hundreds of SIM cards were issued on the basis of identity documents submitted by a person without their knowledge”.

UIDAI has been under severe questioning of late over the news of a large amount of Aadhaar data that has been easily available, most prominently in the report by The Tribune that revealed that the demographic data of any Aadhaar number was available for a small fee. In the past few weeks, the UIDAI has unveiled new features aimed at keeping Aadhaar numbers more secure, yet questions continue to be raised about the safety of data collected during Aadhaar enrollment. Those questions form the bedrock of some of the challenges against the Aadhaar project in the Supreme Court.

As a result, UIDAI’s response telling the complaining user that “at least” she knows how many connections are linked to her Aadhaar prompted plenty of responses online.

"9 strangers have entered my home using that first door you gave me. WTF door company!?!"



"See, using our door technology you were able to find that 9 people came in. Earlier, you couldn't find out how many had come in. Say thanks." https://t.co/opKukHJHhE — St_Hill (@St_Hill) January 21, 2018

Noble intentions and ultimate of Aadhaar...



It will enable you to realise how many people obtained SIM cards by duping your Aadhaar card & biometrics..



See knowledge is strength and it is really empowering you https://t.co/ACiwXVsfFX — James Wilson (@jamewils) January 22, 2018

Totally wrong, it was possible even before, i have done this 2 times (checking the number of connections to my election card). https://t.co/lSQmRYINsx — Junny. (@Junnyslife047) January 21, 2018