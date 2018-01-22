A civilian was killed and another injured on Sunday after Pakistani troops allegedly violated the ceasefire in Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector, the Indian Army said. The Army said Pakistan fired mortars, small arms and automatics indiscriminately, after which Indian troops retaliated, ANI reported.

“Two brothers were injured when shells hit their house the in Kanachak-Pragwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district tonight,” an unidentified senior police officer told the Hindustan Times. “One of them, Gopal, later succumbed to his injuries, and the other is in hospital.”

Meanwhile, an Army jawan who was injured in cross-border firing in Poonch district on Saturday, died on Sunday. Signalman Chandan Kumar Rai was seriously wounded in the shelling at a forward post in Mankote sector at 4.30 pm on Saturday, Northern Army Spokesperson Colonel NN Joshi said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said Pakistani troops also opened fire in the district’s Bhawani, Karali, Said, Numb and Sher Makri areas.