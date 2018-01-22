The Delhi High Court on Sunday said it would not allow the use of solar control black films, or tinted glasses, in cars. The two-judge bench said the law against black films on windscreens and side glasses of four-wheelers was in “larger public interest”, PTI reported.

In 2013, the Supreme Court had directed states and union territories to strictly enforce the ban on tinted glasses in cars beyond permissible limits. Its directive was based on rising instances of convicts using black films on windscreens and side glasses.

On Sunday, the High Court issued the order based on a plea seeking directions to authorities to not take any action against the petitioner for using tinted glasses in his car. The petitioner, 30-year-old Vipul Gambhir, sought relief saying he suffered from xeroderma pigmentosum, a rare genetic disorder caused by ultraviolet radiation.

Gambhir said doctors had advised him to install a black film in his car as his health had deteriorated because of exposure to ultraviolet rays.

The bench asked Gambhir to file a rejoinder to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which has opposed his demand. The counsel for the ministry, advocate Farman Ali Magray, said there were other ways individuals can protect themselves from ultraviolet radiation, such as creams, sun sheds and protective clothing. The court agreed with this view.

The bench scheduled the next hearing for April 4.