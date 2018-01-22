Central Industrial Security Force personnel briefly detained a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district at Adarsh Nagar metro station on Sunday evening for carrying 20 live cartridges in his luggage, The Indian Express reported. Ganga Ram, 33, was in Delhi with his wife and friend to meet an ailing relative.

The man claimed that he had a licence for the firearms and showed the officials the soft copy, but could not produce the physical documents. “He told us that he would produce the hard copy, but it needs to be verified as to why he was carrying the cartridges,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi Metro) Pankaj Kumar Singh said. “A case, therefore, has been registered under the Arms Act and investigation is underway.”

The Central Industrial Security Force later allowed Ram, his wife and friend to proceed on their journey.

Officials said Ram’s relative was admitted at the Bara Hindu Rao hospital. They added that Ram worked as a private money lender in Moradabad.