Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao was killed in a train accident in Mumbai on Monday morning, PTI reported.

The 22-year-old actor was travelling from Malad to Goregaon when the accident took place, the police said, refusing to divulge further details. Some unconfirmed reports said his body was found on a railway track near the Malad station on Monday.

Bhalerao shot to fame as a child actor on the television series Kunku. He has also acted in several Marathi shows such as Tu Majha Sangati, Nakushi and Jyotiba Phule. He had also worked in a Marathi film Barayan, which was released recently.