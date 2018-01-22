Delhi Patiala House Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file a supplementary chargesheet in the disproportionate assets case against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh by February 1, ANI reported.

The court had on January 18 asked the investigative agency to file a status report on the progress of the case. In its reply on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate said that it had recorded the statements of five witnesses and probed bank transactions.

The former chief minister is accused of amassing assets worth Rs 10 crore, which were disproportionate to his income between 2009 and 2011, when he was a Union minister. He was also charged with forgery and corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In July 2017, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea filed by Singh and his family seeking to quash the case of money laundering against them. They were granted bail in May by a special CBI court.