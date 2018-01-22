A bomb blast killed three people and wounded at least 22 in a market in Thailand’s southern Yala province on Monday, Reuters reported quoting a spokesperson for the internal security operations command (ISOC). The bomb was placed on a motorcycle near a food stall.

It is not immediately clear if the attack was targeting Thai buddhists, who account for the majority of the population. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

“The criminals put a bomb in a motorcycle and placed it next to a market cart,” said ISOC spokesperson Pramote Prom-in. The ISOC is a government security force that operates in the region.

The country’s southern provinces have seen attacks from ethnic Malay Muslim insurgents who have been fighting for autonomy from the state. More than 6,000 people have lost their lives in attacks.