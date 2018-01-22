The Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in the Patiala House Court against suspected al-Qaeda terrorist Zeeshan Ali for allegedly making provocative speeches to get Indian youth to join the group, PTI reported. Ali was deported from Saudi Arabia in August 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma will hear the matter on February 2 to decide on the validity of the documents submitted by the police. Four accused in connection with the militant group had shared details about Ali and 11 others during their interrogation about the extremist group, the news agency reported.