The Pakistani police have booked a former envoy to the United States for allegedly giving hate speeches, and writing articles and books against the military and government, Dawn reported on Monday.

Husain Haqqani was the ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011, and was removed for his alleged role in the “Memogate controversy”. He was accused of sending a memo seeking help from the US to stop a military coup in Pakistan following the raid that killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in May 2011.

On Sunday, three people filed complaints against Haqqani at two police stations in the Kohat district of northwest Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

One of the complaints said Haqqani was a “mentor of the Memogate scandal”. It also accused him of giving visas to Central Intelligence Agency and Indian agents while he was serving as the Pakistani ambassador in the US.

The complaints accuse Haqqani of contributing to enemy propaganda while staying in the US, “which is threatening the peace of Pakistan”, The Express Tribune reported. Haqqani has been booked under the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and waging a war against Pakistan, reports said.

In 2017, the Pakistan Parliament had criticised Haqqani for a column he wrote for The Washington Post, in which he had said he helped US forces in the operation against bin Laden – an operation that his government and the Inter-Services Intelligence were not aware of.