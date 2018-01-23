“India means business,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told top chief executive officers of global companies at a round table meeting on Monday in Switzerland’s Davos, where international and corporate leaders have gathered for the World Economic Forum.

Modi will deliver the keynote address at the plenary session on Tuesday. He is the first Indian prime minister to attend the Davos summit in 20 years.

Top officials from 40 global companies and 20 Indian companies, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Airbus CEO Dirk Hoke, attended the conference with Modi, where he narrated India’s growth story, PTI reported. The conference was called “India means business”.

Narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at #Davos, PM @narendramodi hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/R16QooOPUK — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 22, 2018

The prime minister said he was moving from working on the “ease of doing business to the ease of living”, NDTV reported. His new focus will be “less conflict with the government,” he added.

Modi also presented opportunities for global businesses in India at the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.

On Monday, the prime minister also met Swiss President Alain Berset to review the scope of the bilateral cooperation between the countries and how to deepen it further.

On reaching Davos, held talks with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Mr. @alain_berset. We reviewed the scope of our bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to deepen it even further. pic.twitter.com/aPOXnHrajt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2018