‘India means business,’ says Narendra Modi at meeting with global CEOs in Davos
Top officials from 40 global companies and 20 Indian companies attended the conference with the prime minister.
“India means business,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told top chief executive officers of global companies at a round table meeting on Monday in Switzerland’s Davos, where international and corporate leaders have gathered for the World Economic Forum.
Modi will deliver the keynote address at the plenary session on Tuesday. He is the first Indian prime minister to attend the Davos summit in 20 years.
Top officials from 40 global companies and 20 Indian companies, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Airbus CEO Dirk Hoke, attended the conference with Modi, where he narrated India’s growth story, PTI reported. The conference was called “India means business”.
The prime minister said he was moving from working on the “ease of doing business to the ease of living”, NDTV reported. His new focus will be “less conflict with the government,” he added.
Modi also presented opportunities for global businesses in India at the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.
On Monday, the prime minister also met Swiss President Alain Berset to review the scope of the bilateral cooperation between the countries and how to deepen it further.