A man allegedly pulled a 22-year-old woman out of a car and raped her while three of his companions held her husband and brother-in-law at gunpoint in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Monday evening, the police told PTI. The Gurugram Police have arrested all the accused.

The incident took place when the woman and her husband were returning in her brother-in-law’s car from a family function. The trio stopped near Business Park Tower in Sector 56, and the woman’s husband stepped out of the vehicle to use the toilet.

Two cars pulled up at the spot and the four men inside demanded to know why they had stopped the vehicle there, the woman said in her in police complaint.

The men then dragged the complainant out of the car. Three of them held her husband and brother-in-law at gunpoint while the fourth one raped her, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police Manish Sehgal said. Before fleeing, the accused warned the trio with dire consequences if they registered a complaint.

“The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurgaon and a case has been registered against them,” Sehgal added.

Another case from Rohtak

A man allegedly raped a 27-year-old woman in Rohtak’s Indira Colony area on Sunday night. He followed her when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself and then tied her hands and raped her, the woman said.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone, the Hindustan Times reported. The police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

In the last 10 days, at least 10 cases of sexual assault and rape have been reported from the state. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that the government would enact a law to give the death penalty to those who rape girls younger than 12 years old.