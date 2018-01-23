Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said he had asked Minister of State Satyapal Singh to refrain from commenting on topics like Darwin’s evolutionary theory, PTI reported. Javadekar’s comments follow Singh’s statement that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was “scientifically wrong”.

Singh had said there was no evidence to show evolution. Soon after, members of the scientific community drafted a letter asking him to retract his statement. The Minister of State had even called for an international debate on the topic.

Javadekar dismissed Singh’s proposal to organise an event that will provide a platform for people to prove Darwin’s theory was wrong. “I have discussed the matter with my minister of state and I have asked him to refrain from making such comments,” Javadekar told PTI. “We should not dilute science. This is the advice I have given him.”

The Union minister stressed on letting scientists have the prerogative of proving theories wrong. “We are not going to fund any event or do not have any plan for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong,” Javadekar said. “It is the domain of scientists.”