At least 30 people were killed in two car bomb explosions near a mosque in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The toll may rise, a spokesperson for the al-Jala hospital told AFP.

The first explosion was triggered in front of a mosque in central al-Sleimani when devotees were leaving the building after the evening prayer. The second explosion occurred soon after across the street.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Competing governments and rival military factions have been involved in a violent tussle for power since 2014.