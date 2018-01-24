Thirty-three people were arrested on Monday night after the Gurugram Police cracked down on a call centre racket in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, reported the Hindustan Times. More than 250 employees are also being investigated

The police have also seized laptops, computers and mobile phones from 10 such call centres, according to The Indian Express. These operators allegedly duped clients, mostly foreigners, by offering them loans, lotteries and tax benefits. “The victims were asked to pay money through iTunes card from which cash could be transferred,” Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sumit Kuhar told the Hindustan Times.

The staff at these call centres were paid salary in cash. “Seven cases have been registered against the accused for running the call centres without any permission, lease agreement or authorisation,”said Kuhar.

One of the arrested accused is a citizen of Ghana. “He could not produce his passport or visa,” Additional Commissioner of Police Shamser Singh told The Times of India. “We suspect that some more foreigners are also involved in this racket.” The police suspect that the mastermind is from Gujarat, and is based abroad.