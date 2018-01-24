Unidentified gunmen attacked the Save the Children organisation’s office in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city on Wednesday, local daily Tolonews reported. At least 11 people were injured in the attack, unidentified hospital authorities said.

Save the Children is an international non-governmental organisation which promotes children’s rights and provides them relief and support.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of the compound at around 9 am local time (10.30 am Indian Standard Time). After this, gunmen entered the Save the Children office and opened fire.

Attaullah Khoghyani, a spokesperson for Nangarhar Provincial Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal told Tolonews that security forces and the attackers are engaged in crossfire. Eyewitnesses reported children from a nearby school fleeing while gunfire could be heard.

On Saturday, gunmen attacked and laid siege to the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, killing 18 people. The siege ended after a 14-hour operation by security forces.