Several states on Wednesday stepped up security anticipating violence ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat. The film, which has been mired in controversy, is set to hit screens across the country on Thursday after the Supreme Court said it will not modify its order lifting the ban on the film in four states.

In Maharashtra, the police identified certain districts like Aurangabad, Nashik and Kolhapur as “sensitive pockets” and issued advisories to increase security arrangements. The Gurugram district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders in the city as several Rajput and Gujjar-dominated villages decided to stage demonstrations on Wednesday against the screening of the film. “Residents have decided to meet managers of cinema halls and peacefully request them not to screen the film,” said Jitender Chauhan, a national executive member of the Rajput Karni Sena that has been leading the protest against the film, according to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking certain scenes from Padmaavat be deleted. The court will hear the matter on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, dozens of people vandalised three malls and a standalone theatre complex and torched vehicles in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The police had to open fire to control the mob on the SG highway in the city.

At least 48 people have been taken into custody, ANI reported on Wednesday. “Four FIRs have been registered,” said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police AK Singh. Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha President Bhuvneshwar Singh was booked and charged with sedition after he threatened to attack the Parliament, according to The Indian Express.

Padmaavat’s release and certification were delayed and stalled because of repeated protests and threats of violence by Rajput groups led by the Rajput Karni Sena. Protestors said the film had distorted the “history of Hindus” and had insulted Queen Padmini. Most historians believe Padmini was a mythical character and never existed in reality, but Rajput and right-wing groups say otherwise.