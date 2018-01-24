A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Pimple Gurav neighbourhood of Pune during a municipal demolition drive against illegal constructions, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials reached the Devkar Park area around 11 am on Tuesday and began to inspect buildings in the area. While they were doing so, the woman, identified as Devibai Ram Pawar, climbed up to the fourth floor of the building she lived in and jumped. She was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, the police said.

“The primary investigation shows that it is a case of suicide, to avoid demolition of the illegal structure,” Senior Inspector Ajay Chandkhede said. “However, we will continue our investigation and record statements of various witnesses.”

The woman’s death triggered protests by locals. The police had to deploy additional forces to control the situation.

However, the municipal corporation said they would continue the demolition drive. “We have started the drive as per an order by the Bombay High Court,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said. “The drive will continue in Pimple Gurav and other parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad.” He added that the incident occurred despite the municipal body’s attempts to ensure that nobody was present in the buildings during the demolition drive.