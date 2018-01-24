Twitter’s Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto quit his post on Tuesday to join online lender Social Finance Inc (SoFi). A press release by the online lender said Noto would take over as the chief executive officer of the company on March 1.

SoFi Interim CEO Tom Hutton, who also has been serving as executive chairman, will instead become non-executive chairman of the board. “We are simply thrilled to have found someone of Anthony’s expertise and knowledge to lead SoFi,” Hutton said. “The SoFi board unanimously agrees that Anthony’s deep understanding of technology, consumer, and financial businesses make him the perfect fit to be SoFi’s chief executive officer.”

Noto joined Twitter as its chief financial officer in November 2014. In November 2016, he was appointed the social media giant’s chief operating officer.

“Anthony has been an incredible advocate for Twitter and a trusted partner to me and our leadership team,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said. “On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Anthony for his passion and his impact, and congratulate him on his new role.”