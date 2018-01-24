Jammu and Kashmir: 17-year-old dies in clashes near site of Shopian encounter
Security forces reportedly fired tear gas shells and pellets to disperse protestors gathered in Chaigund village, where they were fighting militants.
A teenager died in clashes in Chaigund village near the site of a gunfight between security forces and suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. Another teenager was injured in the protests, to disperse which security forces fired pellets and tear gas shells, the Greater Kashmir reported quoting GNS news agency.
Block Medical Officer PHC Javeed Ahmad Bhat said 17-year-old Shakir Ahmad Mir died of a bullet wound in his chest. Reports said two girls were critically injured in the clashes.
The Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles unit, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the 14th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force are carrying out operations in Chaigund village to search for suspected militants in hiding.