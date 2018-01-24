A teenager died in clashes in Chaigund village near the site of a gunfight between security forces and suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. Another teenager was injured in the protests, to disperse which security forces fired pellets and tear gas shells, the Greater Kashmir reported quoting GNS news agency.

Block Medical Officer PHC Javeed Ahmad Bhat said 17-year-old Shakir Ahmad Mir died of a bullet wound in his chest. Reports said two girls were critically injured in the clashes.

#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter underway at Dairoo's Chaigund in Shopian district of South Kashmir. 44RR, Police and 14 BN of CRPF retaliating. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/FH1cD8hrW9 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

The Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles unit, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the 14th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force are carrying out operations in Chaigund village to search for suspected militants in hiding.