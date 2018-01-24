An unidentified person hurled a shoe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday night while he was speaking a rally in South Mumbai’s Nagpada. Owaisi was not hurt, but the police have registered a case, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

When the shoe was hurled, Owaisi was speaking about the bill that proposes to criminalise triple talaq, a senior police officer told PTI. The AIMIM chief said if the bill becomes a law, it will result in women being exploited.

After the incident, Owaisi said, “These people [those who threw the shoe] are the ones who follow the ideology of the killers of Mahatma Gandhi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.”

“I am willing to lay down my life for my democratic rights,” the MP told PTI. “These are all frustrated people who cannot see that the government’s decision on triple talaq has not been accepted by the masses in general and Muslims in particular.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Virendra Mishra said the police were going through CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.