Farmers and some pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka on Thursday began their 12-hour strike from 6 am over the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute. The outfits, which are protesting against the non-implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri dam project, want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the dispute between Karnataka and Goa, the Hindustan Times reported.

All education institutes in Bengaluru are expected to remain closed on Thursday, News 9 quoted a top official as saying. Schools and colleges in the districts of Haveri, Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Chikkaballapura will remain open. Institutes in Ramnagara district will also remain closed during the day. The Bangalore University has postponed Thursday’s undergraduate and post-graduate exams to February 6, NDTV reported.

State transport buses are expected to run as usual, but private vehicles may stay off the road. The Bengaluru Metro is also expected to function normally. “If, and only if, there is a hindrance to the safety of the passengers, we will inform the police and stop services,” a Namma Metro spokesperson told NDTV.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, alleged that the Congress government had worked to ensure that the strike would be held on Thursday as BJP National President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to visit the state and address the “Nav Karnataka Parivartan Yatra”. “There is no necessity for a Karnataka bandh,” Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa said. “If there was a bandh in the affected area, it is fine. What has Mysuru got to do with the issue?”

Yeddyurappa said that the party would retaliate by observing district-specific shutdowns when Congress President Rahul Gandhi tours the state, NDTV reported.