The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were asked to show their invitation cards at the “At-Home” function Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal organised, The Indian Express reported.

“The L-G had organised a programme at Raj Niwas for Republic Day celebrations,” Delhi government spokesperson Nagender Sharma said. “Vehicles of many other officers were allowed to go inside the lieutenant governor’s house, but the police asked the chief minister, the deputy chief minister and the Speaker to present their invitation cards and forced them to wait outside for a few minutes.”

However, the Delhi Police claimed no government vehicles were allowed inside the residential premises “as per established conventions, protocol and space constraint”. It also denied that there was any delay in letting Kejriwal or Sisodia enter Baijal’s residence.

AAP’s National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded that the police release the CCTV footage of the entrance to Baijal’s residence. “Let people of this country know whose cars were let in, and who all were asked to walk,” he said.