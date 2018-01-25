Armed men kidnapped a Class 1 student from Delhi’s Dilshad Garden locality on Thursday, The Times of India reported. The incident occurred around 8 am.

The bike-borne men shot at the driver of the school van and rode away towards the Uttar Pradesh border, the daily quoted eyewitnesses as saying. There were 25 children in the vehicle, NDTV reported.

While the police have not ruled out the possibility of professional criminals in the kidnapping, they suspect that a relative or acquaintance of the child may have committed the crime, The Times of India quoted an unidentified police officer as saying.

More details awaited.