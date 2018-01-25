The Indo-Tibetan Border Police will feature its tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday showing troops patrolling the China border on snow scooters. The last time the ITBP tableau featured in the parade was in 1998.

The ITBP will be the only paramilitary or border force to roll down the parade, PTI reported. “The tableau will showcase high-altitude Himalayan borders, snow terrain, achievements in mountaineering, river rafting and adventure sports, latest clothing equipment among others,” an ITBP spokesperson said.

The float will also showcase arms, equipment, personnel facing dangerous hilly terrain and ice slopes. It will roll down the Rajpath with Sonu Nigam’s song, Hum Sarhad Ke Senani.