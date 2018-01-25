Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called the attack on a school bus in Gurugram by mobs protesting against the release of Padmaavat a “matter of shame”, NDTV reported.

He said he “couldn’t sleep all night” after he was told of the incident, and added, “The forces that killed Muslims and burnt Dalits are now coming after our children”.

On Wednesday, mobs protesting against the film’s release set a Haryana state bus on fire and pelted stones at the school bus. A video of the incident showed teachers and students crouching below the seats as the driver made his way past the protestors.

“I appeal to everyone. We cannot afford to remain silent anymore,” Kejriwal said, while speaking at an event in Delhi ahead of Republic Day. “They killed Muslims, burnt Dalits alive, thrashed them. Today, they have started pelting our children with stones, have started intruding into our homes.”

He added: “Don’t remain silent now, speak up.”

The men who attacked the bus were detained and sent to 14 days in judicial custody on Thursday, ANI reported.