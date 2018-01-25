The Congress on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of sidelining party president Rahul Gandhi after reports claimed that he has been allotted a seat in the fourth row at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, CNN-News18 reported. Gandhi has also been denied access to the 10 Association of South East Asian Nation (Asean) leaders who will be hosted as chief guests at the parade, reports said.

Gandhi, however, is believed to have insisted on attending the parade nevertheless, NDTV reported. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was always allotted a front-row seat at official events. It is customary for the government to facilitate meetings between Opposition leaders and heads of state.

The BJP has refuted claims that the Centre was trying to belittle the Opposition. “Politicians should show grace and not complain,” BJP’s Sudhanshu Mittal told CNN-News18. Unidentified officials said that the increase in the number of chief guests may have led to the altered seating arrangement.