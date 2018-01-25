Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, sportsmen Pankaj Advani, MS Dhoni among 2018 Padma award winners
This year, there are three Padma Vibhushan awardees, nine Padma Bhushan recipients and 73 Padma Shri winners.
A 99-year-old freedom fighter, a daily labourer who built a hospital in her state and a man who used plastic waste to build roads were among the 85 recipients of the annual Padma honours, announced on Thursday. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja (pictured above) will receive the Padma Vibhushan while sports personalities like Pankaj Advani and MS Dhoni were named for the Padma Bhushan awards. This year, there are three Padma Vibhushan awardees, nine Padma Bhushan recipients and 73 Padma Shri winners.
Some of the Padma Shri winners includes Lakshmikutty, a tribal woman from Kerala, who prepares herbal medicines; Arvind Gupta, a toy maker who teaches science from trash; Sudhanshu Biswas, a freedom fighter from West Bengal who serves the poor, runs schools and orphanages and MR Rajagopal, among others.
Here’s the full list of the awardees:
Padma Vibhushan
Ilaiyaraaja (Music)
Ghulam Mustafa Khan (Music)
Parameswaran Parameswaran (Literature and Education)
Padma Bhushan
Pankaj Advani (Sports)
Philipose Mar Chrysostom (Spiritualism)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Sports)
Alexander Kadakin (Public Affairs – posthumous)
Ramachandran Nagaswamy (Archaeology)
Ved Prakash Nanda (Literature and Education)
Laxman Pai (Painting)
Arvind Parikh (Music)
Sharda Sinha (Music)
Padma Shri
Abhay Bang (Medicine)
Rani Bang (Medicine)
Damodar Ganesh Bapat (Social Work)
Prafulla Govinda Baruah (Journalism)
Mohan Swaroop Bhatia (Folk Music)
Sudhanshu Biswas (Social Work)
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Sports)
Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi (Journalism)
Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Trade and Industry)
Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi (Weaving)
Somdev Devvarman (Sports)
Yeshi Dhoden (Medicine)
Arup Kumar Dutta (Literature and Education)
Doddarange Gowda (Lyrics)
Arvind Gupta (Literature and Education)
Digamber Hansda (Literature and Education)
Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Dance)
Anwar Jalalpuri (Literature and Education – posthumous)
Piyong Temjen Jamir (Literature and Education)
Sitavva Joddati (Social Work)
Malti Joshi (Literature and Education)
Manoj Joshi (Acting)
Rameshwarlal Kabra (Trade and Industry)
Pran Kishore Kaul (Art)
Bounlap Keokangna (Architecture)
Vijay Kichlu (Music)
Tommy Koh (Public Affairs)
Lakshmikutty (Traditional Medicine)
Joyshree Goswami Mahanta (Literature and Education)
Narayan Das Maharaj (Spiritualism)
Pravakara Maharana (Sculpture)
Hun Many (Public Affairs)
Nouf Marwaai (Yoga)
Zaverilal Mehta (Journalism)
Krishna Bihari Mishra (Literature and Education)
Sisir Purushottam Mishra (Cinema)
Subhasini Mistry (Social Work)
Tomio Mizokami (Literature and Education)
Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Spiritualism)
Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar (Literature and Education)
Dr Thant Myint (Public Affairs)
V Nanammal (Yoga)
Sulagitti Narasamma (Social Work)
Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan (Folk Music)
I Nyoman Nuarta (Sculpture)
Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Social Work)
Gobaradhan Panika (Weaving)
Bhabani Charan Pattanaik (Public Affairs)
Murlikant Petkar (Sports)
Habibullo Rajabov (Literature and Education)
MR Rajagopal (Medicine)
Sampat Ramteke (Social Work – posthumous)
Chandra Sekhar Rath (Literature and Education)
SS Rathore (Civil Services)
Amitava Roy (Science and Engineering)
Sanduk Ruit (Medicine)
R Sathyanarayana (Music)
Pankaj M Shah (Medicine)
Bhajju Shyam (Painting)
Maharao Raghuveer Singh (Literature and Education)
Kidambi Srikanth (Sports)
Ibrahim Sutar (Music)
Siddeshwara Swamiji (Spiritualism)
Lentina Ao Thakkar (Social Work)
Vikram Chandra Thakur (Science and Engineering)
Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan (Music)
Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan (Music)
Nguyen Tien Thien (Spiritualism)
Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi (Literature and Education)
Rajagopalan Vasudevan (Science and Engineering)
Manas Bihari Verma (Science and Engineering)
Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji (Literature and Education)
Romulus Whitaker (Wildlife Conservation)
Baba Yogendra (Art)
A Zakia (Literature and Education)