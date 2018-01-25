A 99-year-old freedom fighter, a daily labourer who built a hospital in her state and a man who used plastic waste to build roads were among the 85 recipients of the annual Padma honours, announced on Thursday. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja (pictured above) will receive the Padma Vibhushan while sports personalities like Pankaj Advani and MS Dhoni were named for the Padma Bhushan awards. This year, there are three Padma Vibhushan awardees, nine Padma Bhushan recipients and 73 Padma Shri winners.

Some of the Padma Shri winners includes Lakshmikutty, a tribal woman from Kerala, who prepares herbal medicines; Arvind Gupta, a toy maker who teaches science from trash; Sudhanshu Biswas, a freedom fighter from West Bengal who serves the poor, runs schools and orphanages and MR Rajagopal, among others.

Here’s the full list of the awardees: