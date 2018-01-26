At least 31 people died in a fire at a hospital in southeast South Korea’s Miryang city on Friday, local news agency Yonhap reported. Many more are believed to be injured. Some reports said the toll is likely to increase.

The fire is thought to have started around 7.30 am local time (4 am Indian Standard Time) at the first floor of the main building of Sejong Hospital in the city. The five-storey building housed a nursing home as well as the hospital.

“Two nurses said they had seen fire suddenly erupting in the emergency room,” said Fire Chief Choi Man-Woo told AP. However, he said, the cause of the fire was not immediately known. “The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital.”

About 200 people are believed to have been at the hospital when the fire broke out. All the patients had been evacuated, the fire chief said, adding that the blaze was put out in about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

More details awaited.