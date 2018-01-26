Two protestors in Assam’s Dima Hasao died after the police fired at them during demonstrations against a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist’s comment that the draft plan for the Naga Accord showed that the district is part of Nagalim, The Telegraph reported. The authorities have now imposed a curfew in the district.

The protestors had called a 12-hour bandh on Thursday against Jagdamba Mall’s comments and demanded that he apologise. Thousands of them blockaded railway tracks at the Maibang railway station, India Today reported. The protestors stopped a Silchar-bound train and allegedly forced passengers to get down.

They went on a rampage after the police reportedly charged them with batons, and damaged the vehicles of Deputy Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police. When they attempted to attack the security personnel, the police opened fire, injuring seven protestors.

They were rushed to the civil hospital in Haflong with bullet injuries. The hospital authorities tried to shift two of the protestors who were critically wounded – 27-year-old Mithun Dibrageda and 17-year-old Prabanta Hakmaosa – to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Dibrageda died on the way and Hakmaosa passed away on Friday.