India and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Thursday decided to deepen cooperation in combating extremism through information sharing, law enforcement cooperation and capacity building. In a statement called the “Delhi Declaration”, the leaders decided to increase commitment and “promote comprehensive approach to combat terrorism” through disruption of militant activities.

Leaders of the ASEAN and India also decided to increase cooperation in combating other transnational crimes such as human trafficking, illicit drug trafficking, cyber crime and piracy.

The two entities agreed to ensure compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions on counter-terrorism, and to note the efforts made towards the formation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, the Delhi Declaration said. They also agreed to hold the first ASEAN-India Cyber Dialogue in 2018.

Leaders of the two entities decided to strengthen ASEAN-India economic relations by effectively implementing the ASEAN-India Free Trade Area, and intensifying efforts towards creating a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the region, the declaration said.

ASEAN and India also agreed to cooperate for the conservation of marine resources, in the aviation and maritime transport sectors, promote growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, deepen relations in science and technological exchange, implement an ASEAN-India Space Cooperation Programme, and encourage private sector investment.

The Delhi Declaration called for the early completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Project. It said that the trilateral highway should then be extended to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.