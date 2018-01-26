Marriages “fixed on Facebook” are bound to fail, the Gujarat High Court said on Wednesday. The court was hearing a plea related to a domestic violence case filed by a woman against her husband, who she met on the social media website.

The couple met on Facebook in 2014 and got married in February 2015. However, the woman left the husband’s house and accused him and his family of demanding dowry and torturing her, Live Law reported.

The man’s parents and brother moved the High Court in 2016 to get the charges against them quashed, since the allegations in the First Information Report were “by and large” against only the husband, the court observed.

While hearing their petition on January 24, Justice JB Pardiwala said: “This is one of those modern marriages fixed on Facebook, therefore, bound to fail.”

The court accepted the petitioners’ appeal and quashed the charges against the man’s parents and brother. It asked for investigation against the husband to continue.