A 44-year-old police constable used his AK-47 rifle to shoot himself during a Republic Day function at a government school near Ludhiana, PTI reported.

The constable, Manjit Singh, was posted as a gunman for the Jagraon city police. While it is unclear why he shot himself, the police said Singh took the step as he was depressed and was facing some personal problems.

Singh’s body has been sent to a hospital for postmortem.