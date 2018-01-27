At least 12 people were killed and three injured after a mini-bus fell into a river in Kolhapur in Maharashtra late on Friday. The incident took place around 11.45 pm on the Shivaji bridge over the Panchganga river, PTI reported.

The driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, an official of the Kolhapur Police was quoted as saying. The bus was travelling from Ganpatipule to Pune.

Police and the fire department soon began a search and rescue operation.

More details are awaited.