Paris is on a high alert as the water level of the Seine river is expected to reach about three times its normal level on Saturday. Many roads in the city are waterlogged after weeks of heavy rain, BBC reported.

The famous Louvre museum is moving its art treasures to safety and has shut down its lower level, which has the Islamic arts section. Hundreds of Parisians evacuated their homes, and roads and river traffic have been suspended for days. A train line that runs alongside the river has also stopped its services in one section.

The last two months have been the third-wettest on record, France’s national weather service said.

The water reached the mid-thigh of the Zouave, the statue of a Crimean soldier, on Friday – still lower than the neck level it reached in the 1910 floods, when submerged the city for two months. The statue is normally used to gauge water levels.

Paris’ rats have come out of the sewers – a rodent expert says France’s capital has 1.75 rats per human being. However, their sudden appearance “doesn’t mean there are more of them, only that we see them more often”, Pierre Falgayrac, the expert, told France 24.

#CrueSeine à Paris : les images vues du ciel filmées par les services de la @prefpolice à l'aide d'un drone pic.twitter.com/q5N9j8PPbN — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) January 26, 2018

A man uses a rope to transfer a bag of supplies to his friend on a houseboat. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

A dog at the entrance of a house in a flooded residential area. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

Workers pump water from the flooded Javel railway station. (Ludovic Marin/AFP)

The flooded banks of the Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background on Friday. (Ludovic Marin/AFP)

A resident leaves home in a flooded street. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)