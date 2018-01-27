Violence erupted once again in Kasganj city in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, when groups of people returning from the cremation of a youth killed in clashes on Friday set a kiosk on fire at Ghantaghar, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Friday, unidentified miscreants pelted stones at a “Tiranga Yatra” motorcycle rally of workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad. A youth identified as Chandan died, while several people were injured and dozens of vehicles were damaged.

Chandan’s body was taken to Kali Nadi area early on Saturday for cremation. MP Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiyya and Kasganj MLA Devendra Singh Rajput were present for the ceremony, the Hindustan Times said.

But the cremation was delayed as people demanded that Chandan be declared a martyr, and that his family be provided compensation and a government job. They consented to the cremation only when the MP and MLA informed the state government and assured the crowd that the demands would be considered.

However, people returning from the cremation, raised slogans and burnt a kiosk at Ghantaghar. Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Ajay Anand then ordered the arrest of nine persons.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said a special team had been constituted to investigate the incidents.

उक्त घटना में थाना कोतवाली कासगंज पर तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 09 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है एवं विशेष टीम का गठन कर शेष अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु हर सम्भव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं । https://t.co/wQu9TYVlKj — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 27, 2018

The police have registered two First Information Reports. The first is in connection with the clashes during the motorcycle rally on Friday and the violence that followed. The second is over the death of Chandan. “Interrogations are taking place and those involved would be nabbed soon,” Additional Superintendent of Police PM Tripathi.

The police asked people on the roads to return home, and markets remained closed for the second day.