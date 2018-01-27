A video of a Bengaluru man slapping, thrashing and kicking his minor son several times for “lying” has gone viral on social media. The man has been arrested.

In the video, the man, who The News Minute identified as Mahendra, continuously beats up his son, who promises not to lie again. The boy’s mother, Shilpa, shot the video, the daily said.

Play

As Mahendra assaults the boy, Shilpa tells him that the child had lied again. “Will you lie? Will you lie?” the man asks the child. “I will not do it. I will not do it again,” the child cries. However, Mahendra then kicks the boy from the bedroom into the living room.

The video, which is three months old, came to light when the boy’s mother gave her phone for repair. The shopkeeper saw the video and brought it to the notice of the police.

“Mahendra thrashed his son for skipping tuition and not completing his homework on time. The boy is said to have lied about these things,” an unidentified official of the Kengeri Police Station told The News Minute. “He told his wife Shilpa to record the video and show it to the boy the next time he lies.”

The official added that the parents had been taken in for questioning. He added that the boy was not injured.

The police have filed an FIR against the father, News18 reported.