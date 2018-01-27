Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz al Saud was released from detention on Saturday, Reuters reported citing unidentified sources. The prince was released hours after he told the agency that he expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing and freed within a few days.

Reuters said the terms of the prince’s release were yet unclear. “He has arrived home,” an unidentified source in bin Talal’s royal family told the agency.

In November 2017, dozens of high-ranking officials were arrested as part of the King Mohammed bin Salman-led kingdom’s anti-corruption crackdown, and held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Those arrested included bin Talal, the National Guard head Prince Meteb bin Abdullah and Economy Minister Adel Fakeih.

Saudi Arabian Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mojeb said 90 detainees had been released after their corruption charges were dropped. Bin Talal is one of the richest men in the world and holds major stakes in News Corp, Citigroup and Twitter. He had been charged with money laundering, bribery and extortion, Reuters said.