Voting for the bye-elections in three constituencies in Rajasthan and two seats in West Bengal began on Monday.

In Rajasthan, elections are underway in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar and Ajmer, and for the Mandalgarh Assembly seat – all of which were with the Bharatiya Janata Party, The Hindu reported.

All three seats fell vacant in 2017, following the deaths of the incumbents. Ajmer’s MP Sanwar Lal Jat died after collapsing at a meeting in Jaipur in August, The Hindu reported. Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari died in August, of swine flu, while Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath died in September.

There are 11 candidates in the fray in Alwar, 23 in Ajmer and eight in Mandalgarh.

For the first time, electronic voting machines will carry pictures of candidates along with their names, state Chief Election Officer Ashvini Bhagat told the Hindustan Times.

Labour Minister Jaswant Singh Yadav and former Union minister Sanwar Lal Jat’s son Ramswaroop Lamba will contest the Alwar and the Ajmer Lok Sabha seats for the BJP, The Times of India reported. Former MLA Raghu Sharma is the Congress’ candidate for the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, while and Karan Singh Yadav will fight for the Alwar seat.

The BJP’s Shakti Singh Hada is contesting the bye-poll in Mandalgarh, against the Congress’ Vivek Dhakad.

In West Bengal, both the Uluberia Lok Sabha seat and the Noapara assembly seat will see a direct face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The death of Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed in September 2017 has necessitated the polls in Uluberia. Ahmed’s wife Sajda is contesting for the TMC. In Uluberia, where the TMC has been in power since 2009, the BJP is the only party to field a Hindu candidate, The Times of India reported.

The Noapara Assembly seat in North 24 Paraganas fell vacant after its Congress MLA Madhusudhan Ghosh died in April 2017. The TMC’s Sunil Singh is contesting against Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) Gargi Chatterjee, Congress’ Goutam Bose and BJP’s Sandip Banerjee.

Counting for both the Rajasthan and West Bengal bye-polls will take place on February 1.

Rajasthan: Voting for Alwar Lok Sabha seat by-poll begins; Visuals from a polling booth in Subhash Nagar pic.twitter.com/ehChdq4e1o — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2018