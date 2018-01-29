The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Union Home Secretary and the chief secretaries of all states and union territories over the health risks that traffic police personnel face because of air pollution.

“Allegedly, the high air pollution is causing reduced life expectancy among them [traffic police personnel] as the vehicular pollution affects their respiratory system,” the rights body said in a statement. “It also affects the reproductive system. Most of the state governments are not providing any extra allowances or health facilities to the traffic police personnel.”

The NHRC has asked the Centre and the states to respond within eight weeks. “In case, the response is not received within the stipulated time, the Commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive process under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act,1993.”