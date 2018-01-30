A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana working in the United States was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Texas, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya worked for a multinational software company and had rented an apartment at Arlington in Texas. On January 27, when he did not come out of his room for a long time, the house owner alerted the police.

The police broke open the door and found him dead on the bed. The cause of his death has not been established yet. A case has been registered and an investigation has begun.

Telangana Chief Secretary SP Singh wrote to the Consul General of India in Houston to make necessary arrangements to transport the body to Hyderabad, the Hindustan Times reported. The autopsy was completed and the body is likely to be flown to India by Thursday.