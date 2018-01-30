Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party said on Tuesday it will approach the Supreme Court asking for a temporary ban on the ongoing sealing drive in the national Capital, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi civic body’s action against restaurants and shops across the city for alleged unauthorised constructions since December is the latest flash point between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which controls three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Acting on instructions from a Supreme Court-appointed committee, civic officials shut down shops and restaurants in south Delhi’s Defence Colony Market on December 22 for alleged unauthorised constructions.

The civic body has since taken action against shops in 20 markets, including Khan Market, Mehar Chand Market, Sundar Nagar, Hauz Khas, Rajendra Nagar, Chhatarpur and Vasant Kunj. Traders and the ruling AAP have been protesting against the move.

On Tuesday, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met BJP leaders at his house to find a solution, The Times of India reported. However, this ended with the BJP delegation walking out of the chief minister’s house.

Kejrwal claimed that he was forced to go to the Supreme Court as the BJP refused to discuss the matter with him. The BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, however, said the delegation had walked out because the AAP government wanted to “divert” the issue.

BJP leader and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that Kejriwal refused to meet the delegation and that some people outside his home assaulted and hurt him.

A BJP delegation went to meet the Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal on the issue of notifying 351 roads to save traders from sealing action. He not only refused to meet, he had people outside his home who assaulted me causing injuries. Utterly disgraceful & criminal act by the CM. — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) January 30, 2018

Kejriwal responded saying he made a “sincere request” to the BJP to sit and talk about the issue. “But they just walked out,” he said on Twitter.

I made a sincere request to our BJP friends to sit down, discuss and together find a soln to sealing. However, they just walked out. I am disappointed. Solns can be found only thro discussions in democracy. https://t.co/A2Yof7U0Wf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2018

Kejriwal said his party has already drafted a petition, which is being scrutinised by government lawyers. At a press conference after the unsuccessful meeting, Kejriwal said he will visit the markets where the sealing drive has taken place.