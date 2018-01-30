A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Monday had to deliver a baby outside a hospital after the hospital authorities allegedly did not let her as she did not have a bank account and an Aadhaar card, ANI reported. The woman’s relatives reportedly helped her deliver the child outside the gate of the Shahganj Community Health Centre.

The woman was having contractions when a doctor at the hospital, Shobhana Dubey, allegedly asked the family for the woman’s bank passbook and Aadhaar card, Amar Ujala reported. The woman did not have either document. The doctor did not admit her to the hospital despite the family’s requests, and she allegedly even rebuked them before sending them away.

Passersby gathered after the woman delivered the baby at the hospital gate. After this, Dubey and child care specialist MK Gupta treated the mother and child, Prabhat Khabar reported.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, DS Yadav, said an investigation was underway and strict action would be taken against the authorities who were responsible. The hospital had referred the woman to the district hospital and had not sent her away, he told Amar Ujala.