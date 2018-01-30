Kabul hotel attack: Pakistan’s ISI trained one of the militants, claims Afghan envoy to the UN
Mahmoud Saikal said on Twitter that the militant’s father had admitted that the agency trained his son in Balochistan.
Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday claimed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence had trained a militant who was involved in the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on January 20. The attack had killed over 40 people.
Mahmoud Saikal, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the UN, said on Twitter that Abdul Qahar, father of one of the militants involved in the Kabul attack, had admitted that the ISI trained his son in Balochistan province.
A diplomat at the Afghan embassy in the US said Abdul Qahar’s admission was “clear proof” that the attack was planned in Pakistan. “The night vision goggles found with the Taliban in Maiwand were military grade goggles, procured by the Pakistani Army from a British company and supplied to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group in Kashmir and to the Taliban in Afghanistan,” tweeted Majeed Qarar, Cultural Attache at the Embassy of Afghanistan in Washington DC.
Hamidullah Mohib, the Afghan envoy to the United States, did not respond to questions about Qarar’s tweets, PTI reported on Tuesday.