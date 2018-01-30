Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday claimed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence had trained a militant who was involved in the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on January 20. The attack had killed over 40 people.

Mahmoud Saikal, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the UN, said on Twitter that Abdul Qahar, father of one of the militants involved in the Kabul attack, had admitted that the ISI trained his son in Balochistan province.

Abdul Qahar, father of one of the terrorists involved in last week attack on #Kabul Intercontinental Hotel, concedes his son was trained in Chaman of #Balochistan Province of #Pakistan by the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan.Qahar is currently in custody of Afg authorities pic.twitter.com/5FsZRoBtNC — Mahmoud Saikal (@MahmoudSaikal) January 29, 2018

A diplomat at the Afghan embassy in the US said Abdul Qahar’s admission was “clear proof” that the attack was planned in Pakistan. “The night vision goggles found with the Taliban in Maiwand were military grade goggles, procured by the Pakistani Army from a British company and supplied to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group in Kashmir and to the Taliban in Afghanistan,” tweeted Majeed Qarar, Cultural Attache at the Embassy of Afghanistan in Washington DC.

A clear proof that the attack on Kabul's Inter (Con) Hotel was planned in a madrasa, on Pakistan's soil. Abdul Qahar, the father of one of the suicide attackers is an eyewitness of the story. Please watch the video: https://t.co/uGFdT4nZ7a — Majeed Qarar (@MajeedQarar) January 29, 2018

The night vision goggles found with Taliban attackers in maiwand's ANA base were military grade goggles (Not sold to public) procured by Pak army from a British company & supplied 2 Lashkar-e-Tayyeba in Kashmir & Taliban in Afghanistn. Lashkar-e-Tayyeba is an int'l terrorist org. — Majeed Qarar (@MajeedQarar) January 29, 2018

Hamidullah Mohib, the Afghan envoy to the United States, did not respond to questions about Qarar’s tweets, PTI reported on Tuesday.