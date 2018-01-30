Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan took over as Director General of Military Operations on Tuesday, ANI reported. Chauhan will now oversee a number of the Army’s operations, including the ones carried out along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

His predecessor, Lieutenant General Anil Bhatt, will take charge as the new commander of the 15 Corps, also called the Chinar Corps, while Lieutenant General JS Sandhu, who was heading the Srinagar-based unit till now, has been promoted to the rank of Military Secretary.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan takes over as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) pic.twitter.com/oHtLdQwoV8 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

Lt Gen Chauhan has experience leading the Army in counterinsurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, PTI reported. He was earlier commander of the Dimapur-based 3 Corps, which is also known as the Spear Corps and is one of the largest and operationally most active Army units.

Lt Gen Chauhan was commissioned into the 11th Gorkha Rifles in 1981, and has also served as a military observer for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Angola.