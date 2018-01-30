The panel set up to investigate the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday accepted her aide and jailed leader VK Sasikala’s request to disclose the details of those who had testified against her, The Times of India reported.

The Justice (Retired) Arumughaswamy Commission was hearing a request by Sasikala’s counsel that she should be permitted to cross-examine those who testify against her after they had deposed before the panel. Sasikala would also be allowed to bring defence witnesses in the future, the panel said. It had summoned her in December 2017.

In September 2017, The Tamil Nadu government had set up a Commission of Inquiry under Justice A Arumughaswamy after state ministers made contradicting claims about their access to Jayalalithaa while she was hospitalised.

The commission was asked to “inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, and the subsequent treatment provided to her till her demise on December 5, 2016”.

In September, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan had claimed leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had misled the public into believing that Jayalalithaa’s health was improving as they were afraid of Sasikala.

Days later, Tamil Nadu Co-operation Minister Sellur K Raju added to the speculation by saying that all ministers met the former chief minister when she was in hospital.