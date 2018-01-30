The Centre on Saturday notified an increase in the salaries of the chief justice of India, and other judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

In its gazette, the government said the chief justice’s salary would be raised from Rs 1 lakh per month to Rs 2.8 lakh per month. The other Supreme Court judges as well as the chief justice of a high court would draw a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month, up from Rs 90,000. The salary for other high court judges has been increased from Rs 80,000 per month to Rs 2.25 lakh.

The judges will draw these salaries in addition to perks such as official residence, cars, staff and allowances.

On December 21, the Narendra Modi government had introduced in the Lok Sabha two bills proposing to raise the salaries of Supreme Court and High Court judges by nearly three times. The bills sought to amend the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958, and the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954.

The move is expected to benefit 31 judges of the Supreme Court, 1,079 judges of High Courts and about 2,500 retired judges.