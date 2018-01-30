A four-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries after a man fell from the balcony of a third floor house in Chennai’s Tondiarpet area and landed on the child, The New Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The child is in a critical condition.

The child was walking down the road with her grandfather at 9 pm on Sunday, and was about to enter a departmental store on the ground floor of the building, when Shiva, a 24-year-old tailor, fell on her.

While Shiva escaped with minor injuries, the child was seriously hurt. “She has not yet regained consciousness,” her father told The New Indian Express on Monday.

Unidentified residents told police officials that Shiva appeared to be in an inebriated condition when he returned home on Sunday evening. He was speaking on the phone and leaning on the balcony’s parapet wall when he slipped.

The girl was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, The Hindu reported. Unidentified hospital authorities told the daily that she suffered swelling in the brain and fractures in her spinal cord and leg. She was sedated and would be reassessed after 48 hours.

The Chennai Police have registered a case against Shiva for “causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.”