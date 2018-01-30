The Deputy Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasirul Islam, on Tuesday said that Muslims in India are being targeted using false excuses such as love jihad, cow vigilantism, and triple talaq, PTI reported.

Islam urged the ruling Peoples Democratic Party to end its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and push for the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

“India is moving on the path of intolerance,” The New Indian Express quoted Islam as saying. “If Muslims continue to face persecution and harassment, they should ask for separate country within India. It is high time for them to demand a separate country.”

The deputy grand mufti alleged that Muslims live in a miserable condition, and are being killed and humiliated. “What happened to the Sachar Committee report?” he asked. “Why were its recommendations not implemented?”

He also accused the Centre of distorting history and propagating a negative image of Muslim rulers. “The present form of India is because of these Muslim rulers,” Islam claimed.