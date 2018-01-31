The Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a “Tiranga Yatra” in Agra on Wednesday morning, less than a week after a similar procession in Kasganj led to communal clashes and the death of a man, ANI reported. The outfit submitted a memorandum to the district administration, after which the participants were asked to disperse, according to Times Now.

The VHP organised the procession to “assert” that it is “not a crime” to carry out such Tiranga Yatras, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting local VHP Vice President Sunil Parashar. The VHP leaeder said such processions would take place in other districts of the Braj region as well.

The Braj region has over 20 districts in the Agra, Aligarh and Bareilly divisions. Police have deployed security forces, reports said.

Before the procession, Agra Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said the police had no information about this and seeking permission was mandatory. Parashar, however, said taking the flag out was a patriotic act and needed no sanction from the police or the administration.

Violence broke out in Kasganj on January 26 when a group of bike-borne men, believed to be associated with Hindutva groups, allegedly disrupted a Republic Day programme in a Muslim-dominated colony. They allegedly came waving saffron flags and the Indian tricolour and got involved in heated arguments with the residents of the colony. One person, identified as Chandan Gupta alias Abhishek, was killed in the clashes.

So far, at least 114 people have been taken into custody for the violent incidents, while 10 people were arrested in connection with the death of Chandan Gupta.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has transferred the Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar to the Police Training College in Meerut.